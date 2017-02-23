Tax Collector presents $500,000+ check to county

Lazaro Aleman

ECB Publishing, Inc.

It was an occasion worthy of celebrating, or at least worthy of capturing on camera.

Tax Collector Lois Howell-Hunter last week presented the Jefferson County Commission with -- wait for it -- a check for $500,605.26; no small potatoes indeed.

Howell-Hunter used the occasion to stress to commissioners that the money she was turning over represented unused fees generated by her office during the year.

Which had to have represented sweet vindication to Howell-Hunter, whose battle with commissioners in 2013 over the legal costs of a lawsuit her office was involved in largely served as the catalyst for her decision to switch from a budget-based to a fee-based operation.

By Florida Statutes, tax collectors every four years can choose to run their offices by budget or by fee, an option that Howell-Hunter decided to exercise in 2013.

Meaning that ever since, her office has operated off a percentage of the fees it collects rather than a budgeted amount, and also that the Florida Department of Revenue, not the Jefferson County Commission, reviews and approves her budgets.

Typically, such decisions don’t generate much attention. In fact, at the time of her decision to go fee-based, 52 of the state’s 67 tax collectors ran fee-based operations. What made Howell-Hunter’s decision somewhat contentious was that it largely resulted from a budget increase she was requesting over the previous year’s budget to cover her office’s legal costs and the issue took on a political turn.

The legal costs resulted from attorney fees generated by a lawsuit filed by a terminated employee, which lawsuit Howell-Hunter had to defend against and ultimately won. The commission, however, disputed the budget increase request, prompting her finally to change the nature of her operation.