Teacher shares what she learned while teaching in China

Debbie Snapp, ECB Publishing, Inc.

School Teacher Wanda Ross shares her summer educational tour and exciting experiences in China with her students, and with the Jefferson County community.

Ross taught seventh and eight grade Science mid-year at Jefferson County Middle High School during the 2011/2012 school year and taught at the Jefferson Elementary School, grades V Pre-K and K.

During her trip to Jiangsu, China, with other educators, she taught with Chinese Primary English Teachers there. Each class and teacher had 60 students eager to learn, three days a week. The rest of her days in China were spent taking in the sights and learning about Chinese culture.

“The Chinese children enjoy learning,” she says. “We had an enjoyable learning experience together. The teachers even allowed their other children come to the classroom during the teaching/learning classes. It was wonderful! An experience I will always remember.”

“Together, we worked in harmony, a true team learning and sharing strategies to reaching and teaching Chinese Students English, and exploring various countries/cultures and celebrations, including Australia, Canada, United Kingdom and the United States.”

Her class learned about the Valentine's Day holiday and the foods and customs related to it. The students made heart-shaped fried rice dishes. She brought each of her students books and candy from the United States. “If you can reach them, you can teach them,” she said of her students. These students start learning English in the third grade.

“It took a lot of courage for me to make this trip, but it took even more courage for me to leave.”