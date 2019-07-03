Teen Center re-opens, offering free registration and meals

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The Jefferson County Youth Council is offering a huge shout-out to the members of this community who supported the re-opening of the Teen Center facility.

This re-opening was done after extensive renovations, courtesy of a Florida Department of State Division of Historical Preservation grant of $47,500; secured by the Youth Council.

The Youth Council is currently hosting a six-week, full day Summer Camp, for 100+ children. Two meals and snacks, limited academics, daily recreation and Friday field trips (outings) movies, bowling and skating will be provided. There is no cost to participate.

The Youth Council is accepting/soliciting donations to cover transportation for the planned outings. The Jefferson County Youth Council is a 501-C3 organization.

Any child 18 years of age and younger, not enrolled in the Summer Camp, may access meals and snacks as a courtesy of the USDA Summer Food Program.

Community members making donations to the initial re-opening of the Teen Center included the Monticello Women’s Club, School Board member William 'Bill' Brumfield, Al Cooksey, Frequita Barrington, Kent T. Watson, Mr. and Mrs. Larry Halsey, Pepsi Cola Bottling Company, Flowers Baking Company and a few unnamed donors.

For information about registering your child for Teen Center enrollment, contact Dean Rodell Thomas at (850) 508-1693 or Gladys Roann-Watson at (850) 997-5209.