Teen dies tragically

Ashley Hunter

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Jefferson County teenager, Levi Waylon Singleton (of Lamont), passed away on Sunday, June 30, after being involved in a tragic vehicle accident that took place at 7:45 p.m., on Friday, June 28.

According to the report issued by the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), 16-year-old Singleton was a passenger on a golf cart being driven by 23-year-old Cody Little, also of Monticello.

Jefferson County first responders and law enforcement officers responded to the scene after a 911 call announced that Singleton had been thrown from the golf cart, near Brown Road and Redfish Road.

FHP troopers were advised of the single-vehicle crash and responded behind Jefferson County Fire Rescue/EMS and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

After suffering serious bodily injuries, as a result of being thrown from the golf cart, Singleton was transported to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital where he passed away two days later.

The Florida Highway Patrol advises that Trooper R. White is serving as the crash investigator, and that there is still a pending investigation into the events that led to the fatal incident.

Crash investigators with the Florida Highway Patrol are also investigating whether or not alcohol might have played a part in the crash that took Singleton's life.

Levi Singleton is preceded in death by his father, Jeffrey Waylon Singleton, of Lamont, and both of his

grandmothers, Linda McGuire and Versie Cook, both of Monticello.

Singleton is survived by his mother, Mary Singleton; his stepdad, Rockey Agner; his brothers: Devin Singleton and Matthew Cole Agner, both of Lamont and Sawyer Agner, of Madison; his sisters: Kaylee Agner, of Lamont, and Trista Agner, of Pennsylvania; his grandpa, Bobby Cook Sr.; and his grandmother, Barbara Cook, of Lamont; his Aunts Laura Little (Jr.), of Lamont, Lisa Panarotti (Chad), and Norma Barclay, both of Madison; his Uncle Bobby Cook Jr., of Lamont, and lots of cousins and friends.

Levi Singleton was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing, hunting, driving his truck and spending time with his family. He also enjoyed playing sports.

The viewing will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 2 – 3 p.m., at the Church of Nazarene in Monticello, followed by services with burial followed at Sardis Cemetery, in Monticello.