Definition of temerity:

1: unreasonable or foolhardy contempt of danger or opposition : rashness, recklessness 2: a rash or reckless act.

After reading Mr. Lelands "Letter to the Editor" (Monticello News, Wednesday, February 1) "Temerity" was one of the words that certainly came to mind....however, the temerity that I thought about was what the liberal left is doing to this country, and the actions they are taking doing it.

"Immaturity" was another of the words that came to mind as I watched "peaceful protestors" smash windows of businesses, vandalize police and others' property (https://www.youtube. com/watch?v=UlK9fw-wWQQ, https://www. youtube.com/watch?v=qRsWT-IHLzc), stop innocent people from trying to get to their homes, actually setting the hair on fire of a female Trump supporter (https://www .youtube.com/watch?v=fVw6iwmXvZY) and MANY more violent acts...yet they claim that they are “peaceful protest” and there was no violence?

I included the links to these youtube videos so readers can go and see with their own eyes just what "peaceful" means to these so called "patriots." And that I'm not just throwing out ”alternative facts” as you called them.

There are so many things I'd like to address about your letter but I'm limited in space, so just a few things:

1). Serial adulterer (and a man who assaults women): Really wondering where you got your source for this? Claims of this were debunked months ago. The "mainstream" media clearly did not fact check these stories. They ran with stories no matter how farfetched they were, and it's now is clear that this was a coordinated effort from inside the Hillary Clinton campaign to smear Trump...didn't it ever cross your mind why you don't hear about this anymore other than from the left? No real investigation ever even took place.

2). A xenophobe: So, because President Trump wants to put a ban on immigrants from six Muslim countries and wants to protect our families from those that would do us harm, he's now a xenophobe?

During Bill Clintons 1996 State of the Union address, he stated, "But there are some areas that the federal government should not leave and should address and address strongly. One of these areas is the problem of illegal immigration. After years of neglect, this administration has taken a strong stand to stiffen the protection of our borders. We are increasing border controls by 50 percent. We are increasing inspections to prevent the hiring of illegal immigrants. And tonight, I announce I will sign an executive order to deny federal contracts to businesses that hire illegal immigrants. Yes, we are a country of immigrants, but we are also a country of law." Where were these claims of "xenophobe" then?

Make no mistake, Muslims adhere strictly to the Koran and the KORAN says to go and conquer, and KILL infidels. There is no getting around this FACT! Just because you are all nice to them don't mean they will be nice to you...reality doesn't work that way! THEIR reality is this: If you don't become Muslim and live under Muslim law then you are an infidel and are to be killed...Quran (2:191-193) - "And kill them wherever you find them, and turn them out from where they have turned you out. And Al-Fitnah [disbelief or unrest] is worse than killing... but if they desist, then lo! Allah is forgiving and merciful. And fight them until there is no more Fitnah [disbelief and worshipping of others along with Allah] and worship is for Allah alone.

I agree with President Trump (and President Clinton) and want something done to get better control over people coming into this country. I have no problem with immigrants...only those that are here illegally. (There IS a difference) If that makes me a xenophobe in your eyes then I'm guilty as charged!

And then, right when I thought I'd seen every "leftist" pitch against President Trump, there it was...the "Hitler" reference. You could almost see it coming.

Mr. Leland, you have every right to your "opinion" and to be honest, I would fight to the death for you to be able to express it, whether I agree with it or not...but just because you don't like someone doesn't mean that unsubstantiated and unfounded comments are true. I have to wonder where you got your sources from, because everything I read in your letter seems to be ”alternative facts.”

You were right about one thing tho...yes, you certainly should be thankful there was no "poll test," when we voted, because the way the polls went during the election, that would have been wrong too.

Carl Painter