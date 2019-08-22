Terry Bennett joins the Aucilla Christian Academy family

Debbie Snapp, ECB Publishing, Inc.

Terry Bennett has joined the Aucilla Christian Academy (ACA) family for the coming year as a Secondary Science teacher. He will teach chemistry, physical science and physics.

He received his Associate in Arts degree from the North Florida Community College. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in Biology and his Master's in Public Administration at Florida State University.

Bennett taught at ACA in the spring of 1997 and after 24 years of teaching in three other states, he is "blessed and very happy to be back in the ACA fields." He hopes to induce a love for science and lifelong learning into his students.

He is a Tallahassee resident who enjoys traveling and visiting historical sites. He loves college football and constant learning.