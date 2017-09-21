Terry Harris, Sr.

Terry Lee Harris, Sr., 56, of Monticello passed on Sunday, September 17, 2017. Funeral services are 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23 at Bethel AME Church, Monticello, FL, with burial in Sneed Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22 at TILLMAN OF MONTICELLO 850-997-5553. Terry was a graduate of Jefferson County High School and a longtime employee of Simpson Nursery. Remembering him and mourning his loss are his devoted wife, Beatrice Youman Harris; sons, Terry Jr., Jamaz and Terrance Harris; daughter, Yoshanda Harris; mother, Johnnie Mae Williams; five grandchildren; brothers, Kennedy (Eunice) Harris, Alonzo Hair, Eugene Williams and Cedric Kirksey; sisters, Patricia (David) Washington, Doris (James) Crumity, Tammie, Marisa and Juline Harris, Cassandra Kirksey, Tamika Williams, Karen Lane, Ernestine and Christine Jones; mother-in-law, Roseanna Nealy Harris; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

