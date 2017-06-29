Thank you for another successful Watermelon Festival

It takes a community to pull off a successful festival and we did it! I would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your time and effort in helping with the 67th Annual Jefferson County Watermelon Festival. Without each of you, it would not have happened.

• C.W. Roberts Contracting, Inc. – Sponsor-Kick Off Dinner

• Boland Timber – Sponsor-Platform Music

• Buddy’s Home Furnishings Thomasville, GA– 32” HDTV

• Mike’s Pest Solutions – Sponsor-Wacky Watermelon Games

• ACA Girls Softball Team Family – Rodeo

• Mitchell Morgan – Rodeo Chair

• Jason Sullivan – Rodeo Chair

• Pizza Hut

• 2017 Teen Miss Watermelon Queen – Anna Key

• 2017 Miss Watermelon Queen – Emily Knowles

• Emerald Greene Parsons, Cheltsie Kinsley Holbrook- Pageant Directors

• Capital City Bank – Sponsor-Writing Scholarship

• FMB – Sponsor-Women’s Club Luncheon

• Jefferson County Tourist Development Council

• Jefferson County Board of County Commission

• Jefferson County Fire Rescue and Emergency Medical Service - Special Thanks to Mark Matthews

• Jefferson County Recreation Department Staff -

Special Thanks to Mike Holm

• Monticello Volunteer Fire Department Staff - Special Thanks to Mike Long

• Chief Fred Mosley and Monticello Police Department

• Emily Anderson, Steve Wingate and City of

Monticello Staff - Special Thanks to Raymond Clark

• Jefferson County Extension Services - Special Thanks to John Lilly

• Michele Arceneaux – T-Shirt Design

• Carrie Ann & Co. – Sponsor-Parade

• Brenda Sorensen Tax & Accounting – Sponsor-Parade

• Stoutamire-Pavlik & Assoc. – Sponsor-Parade

• Frank Kolb – Volunteer

• Mark Martinko– Volunteer

• Oona Fessenden – Volunteer

• Jason Hamilton- Volunteer

• Alice Stadin – Volunteer

• Penny Hackett – Volunteer

• Dick and Friedel Bailar – Sponsors-Kick Off Dinner

• Jay and Beth Adams – Sponsors/Chair-Platform Event

• The Monticello News and Jefferson Journal Staff

• Two Sisters

• Traditions Embroidery & Screen Printing

• Craig McCollum and Norm Madsen –

Car Show Chairs

• Melanie Mays – Director Children’s Theater

• Eric Madsen & Katie Fosburgh – Graphic Press –

Program Design

• Joe Anderson and Volunteers – FMB Breakfast

• Floyd Faglie and Volunteers – Kiwanis Melon Run

• James Muchovej and Volunteers – Rotary Barbeque

• Juanita Faircloth and Volunteers – Woman’s Club Luncheon

• Lisa Reasoner Hall – Parade Chair

• Debra Scott Clark-Volunteer

• William Payne – Volunteer

• Jessica Lane – Volunteer

• Mike Fillyaw-Parade Lineup

• Kenny Morris-Parade Lineup

• William Hall – Volunteer

• Jaunice Hagan Hughes-Volunteer

• Ray Hughes-Volunteer

• Joey Ferguson-Volunteer

• Boyd Sod Farm-Flatbed Parade

• David Ward - Volunteer

• Bob and Angie Perry –Golf Cart

• Gerri Ann Driggers – CCB Writing Scholarship Chair/T-Shirt Sales

• Ana McGlamory – Volunteer

• Misty Scarberry – Volunteer

• Wanda Bailey – Volunteer

• Katie Roach – Volunteer

• Clara Sego – Volunteer

• Cynthia Jackson – Volunteer

• Christy Newell – Volunteer

• Corinne Stephens – Volunteer

• Kelly & Kelly – Pam and Barry Kelly – Street

Dance Sponsors

• Tom Isphording-Volunteer

• Monticello Main Street, Michele Arceneaux, Gretchen Avera, Tom Randle, Jack Carswell, Tom Harmon, Dr. Ann Holt, Cheryl Painter, Carl Painter, Samantha Bush, Terri Merritt, Colin Barton, Jim Snyder, Hope Randle, Troy Avera – Vendor Check In/Out

• 2016 Teen Miss Queen – Olivia Walton

• 2016 Miss Queen – Stephanie English

• Katrina Richardson-Executive Director, Kay Buchanan-Executive Assistant, and the

Monticello/Jefferson County Chamber of

Commerce Board

• First Baptist Church of Monticello – Parking Lot

• Tamara, Randy & Clark Conyers – Volunteers

• Gulf Coast Lumber/True Value Hardware-Sponsor- Bed Race

• Simpson’s Nursery/Demott Anderson

• Katrina Walton-Pageants

• Brick House Eatery-JT Surles-Lunch Pageant Judges

• Stewarts BP-Watermelon-Pageants

• HenryEtta Boatwright-Volunteer

• Lissa Moon-Volunteer

• Jackie Clemens-Volunteer

• Jani Bedell-Volunteer

• Alice Sander-Volunteer

• Adie Price-Volunteer

• Kathy Hicks-Volunteer

• Cassi Anderson-Baby to Junior Pageant Chair

• Kayla McKown-Volunteer

• Brenna Kelly-Volunteer

• Casey Hadley-Volunteer

• Pam Kelly – Volunteer

• Gary Wright-Sponsor-Kids Area

• Big Bend Hospice-Sponsor-Platform Music

• 2015 Miss Watermelon Queen Victoria Brock – Emcee Pageant

• Cherri Linn – Baby Photo Contest Chair

• Morgan Linn – Volunteer

• Sandra Warren – Volunteer

• Glorianna Mediate – Volunteer

• Sarah Millette – Volunteer

As in past years, a special thank you to our downtown businesses for your patience and understanding during this two day event.

Again, thank you all and I look forward to working with you on future festivals. Please do not be offended if your name was left off the list. It was not intentional. Thank you!

Nan Baughman

67th Annual Jefferson County

Watermelon Festival