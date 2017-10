I'm sure this week has been hard on all of you, too.

I as a customer wish to thank you. I know you have had to deal with safety issues, irate public, and very long hours days and nights.

Thank you for your long hours, days and nights.

Thank you for your long hours, diligent work and taking care to get our electric back on.

You are a great group and I for one am very proud of you.

A customer,

Betsy Fortune