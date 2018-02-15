In my travels around Jefferson County, I have noticed our roadsides accumulation of litter. In the past, I would see Prison Inmates cleaning up various areas but haven’t noticed any lately.

One road I travel on a daily basis is Goldberg Rd. and noticed it had recently been mowed along with the litter which appeared more noticeable after mowing. Upon calling the Road Dept. asking for help for possible some clean-up, I was informed to contact the Waste Management Dept. Upon hearing my concerns after speaking to Robbie Slack, he handled the matter immediately by having the Waste Management work crew clean up the litter that same day.

This is a BIG “THANK YOU” to Robbie Slack personally and the staff & workers of Waste Management for their immediate attention. It was a “job well done” and greatly appreciated. Now our roadside is Looking Good!!!

Dianne Westbrook