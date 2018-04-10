I would like to issue a huge THANK YOU to: First United Methodist Church, Capital Heights Baptist Church, First Baptist Church, Elizabeth Baptist Church, Hiram Lodge #5, Kiwanis Club, and Waukeenah Methodist Church for hosting fish fries on behalf of the Jefferson Senior Citizens Center during the recent Lent season. Thank you for your time and effort and willingness to help. Without your help, six fish fries in six weeks could not have happened. Thank you for donating fish and all the trimmings, supplies, and wonderful desserts.

Another thank you goes out to the Jefferson County community that attended and supported the fish fries, we are so grateful for each of you!

Again, thank you for supporting the Jefferson Senior Citizens Center.

Sincerely,

Diane Fincham

Executive Director