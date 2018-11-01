Thank you to all public services organizations

I would like to express my gratitude and thanks to the organizations that worked around the clock to help keep our Keystone County prepared, re-operating and safe from Hurricane Michael. Organizations included first Governor Rick Scott, the County Road Department, Fire Rescue and EMS, JCSO, EOC, FWC, FHP, CERT, NOAA, GFAST, City of Monticello Utilities and Police Department, FDOT, Monticello News, Social Media, Echo Power lines, William T. Groves Electric, JC Power, Heart Utilities of Jax, Kinco Power lines, Red Cross, OSR, Pike Engineering, Jefferson County School District and to all other staff and residents who gave a helping hand.

To these organizations on behalf of the citizens of Jefferson County we thank you. Thank you for the long hours and the time and effort you sacrificed to keep our county in full operations. You have helped us to continue to live our lives with our loved ones, family and friends. Your task did not go unnoticed. Thank you and may God bless everyone.

Derrick D. Jennings