Dear Mr. Sparkman,

On behalf of our administrative staff and teachers at Jefferson K-12 Somerset School, I want to thank you for donating $3299 to help with our teacher and student positive incentive programs.

This year our school's theme is "Rising to the Challenge" as we are all striving to create a culture of excellence that permeates every classroom; a focus not on simply getting the best grade, but providing our students with the best education, and creating for them a lifelong passion for learning.

We believe that improving the motivation and incentives for teachers and students greatly improves the overall quality of education and the desired positive school-wide attitude needed for engaged learning.

Your generous donation will help support our efforts and commitment to both our teachers and students in making Jefferson Somerset an excellent place to work and learn.

Sincerely,

Cory Oliver

Principal

Jefferson K-12: a Somerset School