Thank you for all your support

It takes “OUR TOWN” to pull off a successful festival and we did it! I would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your time and effort in helping with the 69th Annual Jefferson County Watermelon Festival. Without each of you, it would not have happened.

Kick Off Dinner Sponsor: C.W. Roberts Contracting, Inc.; Parade chairpersons: Beth & Jay Adams; Providing the parade platform: Boyd Sod Farm; Parade Sponsors: Carrie Ann & Co., Brenda Sorensen Tax & Accounting and Stoutamire-Pavlik & Assoc.; Parade Volunteers: Pat Cichon, Eve Humphrey, and Paul Adams; Rodeo: ACA Girls Softball Team Family, Mitchell Morgan, Jason Sullivan and Angela Gray; Teen, Miss and Baby to Junior Pageant chairperson: Stephanie English;

Miss, Teen Miss, and Baby to Junior Pageant directors: Emerald Greene Parsons, Emily Knowles and Cheltsie Kinsley Holbrook; Baby to Junior Pageant emcees: 2018 Teen Miss Watermelon Queen Kenzie Key and 2018 Miss Watermelon Queen Dalayna Nolan; Miss and Teen Miss Pageant emcee: MainStreet Monticello’s Executive Director Amy McDaniel; Scholarship Sponsors: Jay & Beth Adams, Sandra Hood, Boland Timber, Tom & Victoria Randle, Frank Kolb, David & Geri Ann Driggers, Sheriff Mac McNeill, Nan Baughman, and Stephanie English; Bouquets: Gellings Florist; Pageant Volunteers: Eli Dorman, Alex Solmons, Ansley English, Bailey McLeod, Casey Copeland, Rachel Copeland and Virginia Appleby; Pageant Judges’ Lunch Sponsor: Brick House Eatery (JT Surles); Pageant Sponsor for Watermelons: Stewarts BP; Essay Scholarship Sponsors: Capital City Bank; Luncheon & Fashion Show Organizers: Women’s Club President Dianne Braren and volunteers; Fashion Show Hosts: Victoria & Tom Randle (Victoria’s Boutique), Cherri McKenley (SoulShine Vintage), and Terry Merritt and Gretchen Avera (Lady with a Past); Fashion Show Models: Vicki Brown, MacKenzie Wirick, Annaruth Hunter, Ruby Hunter, Kyla Hunter, Ella-James Earnest, Penny Hackett, Pamela Pasko, Olivia Brookins, Gretchen Barnes, Bill McRae, and Tucker Futrell.

The Jefferson County Tourist Development Council; The Jefferson County Board of County Commission; The Jefferson County Fire Rescue and Emergency Medical Service, with special thanks to Derrick Burrus; The Jefferson County Recreation Department, with special thanks to Mike Holm.

The Monticello Volunteer Fire Department Staff, with special thanks to Mike Long; Chief Fred Mosley and the Monticello Police Department; Emily Anderson, Steve Wingate and City of Monticello Staff, with special thanks to Raymond Clark; The Jefferson County Extension Services, with special thanks to John Lilly.

The Monticello News and Jefferson Journal Staff; Two Sisters…New Beginnings; Festival Car Show Chairpersons: Craig McCollum and Norm Madsen; Director of Children’s Theater Performance: Melanie Mays; Program Design: Eric Madsen (Graphic Press); The First Breakfast: Edward Carraway, David Driggers, and volunteers; Kiwanis Melon Run: Floyd Faglie and volunteers; Rotary Barbecue: Matt Coniglio and volunteers; Bed Race Chairperson: Nancy Dodd; Bed Race Sponsor: Gulf Coast Lumber (Lee Lewis & Fran Coston); Bed Race Volunteers: Tom Dodd, Tom Randle, Jim & Susan Smith, Ray & Jaunice Hagan Hughes, and Barry & Pam Kelly.

Essay Scholarship and T-Shirt Sales Chairperson: Gerri Ann Driggers (Festival Treasurer); Vendor Check In/Out Volunteers: Main Street of Monticello, Amy McDaniel, Michele Arceneaux, Carol & Davis Revell, Howard Marx, Byron Arceneaux and Matthew Arceneaux; The Monticello-Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce: Katrina Richardson (Executive Director) and Kay Buchanan (Executive Assistant); Parking Lot Sponsors: First Baptist Church of Monticello; T-Shirt Sales: Sarah Millette, Bridgette Ferrell, Wanda Bailey, Mackenzie Trim, Clara Sego, Corinne Stephens, Mike & Dede Wheeler, Darla Willis, Drake & Aly Anderson; Baby Photo Contest Chairperson: Kay Buchanan; Dog Photo Contest Chairperson: Sherri McKinley; Dog Photo Contest Volunteers: Amy Raddan and Connie Brown; Butterfly Garden & Ultimate Air Dogs Chairperson: Katrina Richardson; Ultimate Air Dogs Sponsor: Dick & Jeannie Beetsma, Doug’s’ Tractor Service, Mike’s Pest Control Service, Canine Cottages, Vintage Treasures, Florida Georgia Citrus, Animal Medical, Daphne & Marty Woods, Ard, Shirley & Rudolph, PA, Jimmy C, Fisher & Co., CPA, and Monty Morgan.

Butterfly Garden Sponsors: The 1872 John Denham House B&B, Healthways Parent and Child Program, Jefferson County Historical Assoc., Blueberry Springs, Marianne Arbulu, Gavins & Gavins, Kessler Construction, James Muchovej and Gulf Power.

Street Dance/Platform Events Sponsor: Envision Credit Union; Intern at Chamber of Commerce: Aashna Patel.

Overall Volunteers: Matt Fay, Tamara, Randy and Clark Coneyers; Simpsons Nursery/Demott Anderson

As in past years, a special thank you to our downtown businesses for your patience and understanding during this two-day event.

Again, thank you all and I look forward to working with you on future festivals. Please do not be offended if your name was left off the list. It was not intentional. Thank you!

Nan Baughman

69th Annual Jefferson County Watermelon Festival