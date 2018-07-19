Thank You Jefferson County Donors

Thank you to the Jefferson County community and to those who generously donated to this year's 4th of July Firework's and Program with special thanks to Jefferson Somerset (use of football field and facilities), W.O. 'Bubba' Bullock and Pyroworks, LLC., the Monticello Police Department, Jefferson County Fire Rescue/EMS, Richard Connell and G-FAST, Attorney Robert Morris, ECB Publishing, Inc. and to the Monticello Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce.

Major contributors donating $1000 to $5000 included: Jefferson County Commissioners, City of Monticello, FMB and Panhandle Building Services.

Gold contributors donating $251 to $500 included: Joyner Shell, John Morris and Quality Crane Service, Morris Petroleum, Morris Propane, Monticello Kiwanis Club, Simpson's Nursery and the Hiram Masonic Lodge.

Silver contributors donating $101 to $250 included: Malloy's Nursery, Ralph Burquist, Lollie's Mobile Home Service, Registers Mini Storage, Waukeenah Farm & Fertilizer, Monticello Rotary Club, Bari's Liquor, Steve Walker Realty, Doc's Place, Monty Morgan and CarQuest and Curtis Morgan's Garage.

Bronze contributors donating $51 to $100 included: All Realty Services, American Legion Post 49, Beth and Jay Adams, Big Bend Timber, Big Bend Tire Center, Big Bend Eubanks Pest Control, Bob Perry Construction, Brenda Sorensen Accounting, Buck Bird Law, Caminez & Yeary Law, Len Dodson, DP Research, Bob Davison and Edward Jones, Farm Bureau Insurance, Jefferson Farmers Market, Lois Hunter, Jefferson Country Club, John Denham House B&B, Johnston's Meat Locker, Ken Faircloth, Kirk Brock, Leighton Langford, Monticello Health & Fitness, NF Abstract & Title, Republican Party, Riley Palmer Construction Company, Shiver Auto Repair, Tully Sparkman, Gulf Coast Lumber & Supply True Value, Stewart Heating & Air, United Country Realty and Gary Wright.

Contributors donating $50 or less included: Animal Medical, Badcock Home Furniture, Beggs Funeral Home, Marty Bishop, Capital City Bank, Everything Realty, Angela Gray, Jefferson County Teachers Credit Union, Jimmy's Auto, Kelly & Kelly Properties, Little Rebel Hydrographics, Herbert and Carol Lush, O'Reilly Auto Parts, Tommy Surles and State Farm Insurance, Tupelo's Bakery & Cafe, Mike Carney, Monticello Pies, McClelland Five, Chuck Chambers, Crystal Nails, Full Moon Farm, Tom Hogle, Monticello Milling, NAPA Auto Parts, On Call Auto Repair, Robert Plaines, Rancho Grande, Bud Wheeler, Ron Cichon, Trophy Creek Outfitters, Larry Freeman, Hong Kong Take-Out, Johnson's Barber Shop, Pro-Mobile Detailing, Creative Stitches, Scott Burke, Electric City Wheels & Grinds, Vince Nativio, Beauty Supplies & Wireless and T-Mac Contracting, Inc.

Funds collected paid for the 2018 Fireworks Display and Program, and all funds collected over the amount needed this year will be put toward the 2019 Firework's Display and Program. Thank you again for your continued support of the Jefferson County Fireworks Program. We could not have this great fireworks program without the support of the community and especially our local businesses.

Ken Faircloth,

American Legion Post 49 Commander