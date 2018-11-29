The Florida election is finally over

So what happened to cause all the problems we had?

Well for one thing, Broward County found 75,000 new ballots that had been lost somehow, somewhere. Well now, I thought that strange so I did a little math. A ream of paper weighs five lbs. (500 sheets of paper). This year’s Florida’s ballot was two sheets (at least it was here locally.) Now, if you multiply two sheets of ballot x 75,000 missing ballots, that equals 150,000 sheets of paper, at least it was, when I went to school. Now, divide the 150,000 sheets by 500 sheets of paper in a ream = 300 reams of paper. Again, it was when I went to school. Now multiply the 300 reams by five lbs. per ream = 1,500 lbs of ballots. That ladies and gentlemen is three quarters of a ton of paper. How can someone misplace ¾’s of a ton of paper?

I also wonder: there are 42,000 people that have but one school as a polling place. If the voting takes place over 12 hours and each voter can get in and out in less than five minutes, they would need what? 300 or more booths to collect 42,000 votes? I also wonder just how many elementary schools could have that many booths set up? Where would 3,000 people an hour park at an elementary school? Also, would the Fire Marshall even let that many people in the school at one time? Hmm.

One more thing. From what I read, there are 1,183,000 people registered to vote in Broward County. The county had a 60% voter turnout for a midterm election. Therefore, this county had nearly double the national average in voter participation. (Oh Really?) In all three Broward County corruption scandals, one must wonder, why are all of the “newly found” votes for Democrats only?

George Pouliotte