The grades are in

Ashley Hunter

ECB Publishing, Inc.

On Thursday, July 11, the Florida Department of Education (FDOE) released the agency's annual report card on public schools and districts across the state.

In the newly released report, the FDOE remarks on the “monumental improvements” observed by the department within various Florida school districts.

The 2018-19 report states that more schools across the state are earning A's and B's, with fewer districts earning C's, D's and F's when compared to the 2017-18 school year statistics.

Disappointingly, however, one of the schools that received a C or D grade is the local Jefferson County K-12: A Somerset School (“Jefferson Somerset”).

According to the report, Jefferson Somerset's middle and high charter schools retained their C grades from last year, but not the elementary school, which dropped to a D, compared to 2018's C grade.

Prior to 2016, Jefferson County's schools were failing.

Enrollment was declining as parents opted to enroll their children in out-of-county schools in order to provide their children with a sound educational opportunity.

As a result of several years of a faltering school system, the FDOE and the Jefferson County School District decided to hand over the county's public school system to a charter, Somerset Academy, Inc.

The problems facing the Somerset Charter were not ones with easy solutions, and repairing a broken system was not a task that Somerset Academy, Inc. took lightly.

With 10 years of D's and F's, the Somerset administrative staff in Jefferson County had plenty of hurdles to overcome.

In 2018, the district saw a renewed sense of hope, as the district brought the high, middle and elementary schools to C grades; this was the first time any of the schools had seen a C grade since 2009.

Despite the revived optimism that Jefferson County would once more be a place for stellar student educations, the FDOE's newly released 2018-19 School Grade report announced that Jefferson Somerset's high school and middle school had not risen above their 2018 C grading, with a second year under the reported C.

Meanwhile, the charter school's elementary school had dropped points, equalling a backward step into a D grade, after last year's rise to a C.

As for the district as a whole, it retained its C grade from 2018.

“The letter grade dropped in elementary from a C to a D, and it was a one percentage point drop. So it's not really statistically significant in the drop. But, it makes a difference when people see that letter grade,” said Jefferson Somerset Principal Cory Oliver. “We're trying our best to celebrate maintaining two C's for the first time in years, but it's hard when you see that grade drop with all the effort and money and time and energy that has been put in.”

In an official statement released by the school's administrative staff, the school announces that while they have made substantial strides towards furthered success, they understand that their job is far from over when it comes to elevating Jefferson's public school system.

“When we began this journey we knew that there was no short term fix and that it would take a sustained period of time working with the students, teachers and community to make our school successful,” announces the school.

While the school is proud to have maintained two C grades for the first time since 2005 and 2006, they are addressing the problems that prevented them from moving upwards.

“We struggled in fifth grade science and reading, which is what killed that grade,” said Principal Oliver of the elementary school's D grade, before adding that the high school itself encountered problems with teacher staffing; the high school's Algebra class had a total of three teachers cycle through the class before the end of the school year.

The lack of teacher stability is a proven vulnerability when it comes to students receiving a grounded understanding of the subject.

“In the first year of a turnaround school, you're going to get the most gains,” said Principal Oliver. “The second year, [student and teachers] have to take the gains they had during the prior year, and they have to move again and that's always hard.”

Principal Oliver says that the school expected a drop in their second year of turning around the school system in Jefferson County, but is already looking ahead to prevent further declines in school grades and to increase accelerations from the build-up of gains in the last two years. “Our goal is to continue to move up. I'm hoping that we can pull out a B this year.”

With that being said, Principal Oliver and his staff of dedicated teachers, coaches and administrative staff members are ready to tackle the task of the upcoming year's educational gains.

“We have a lot of work to do,” said Principal Oliver. “We just have to continue to work.”

While we are disappointed with a fall in our elementary school grade, we can celebrate maintaining both our middle and high school grade.

We have already begun the process of analyzing the areas that need to be addressed to continue to provide Jefferson students a world-class education.

[Jefferson] Somerset will not rest until each and every student in Jefferson is successful.

We appreciate the continued support of all stakeholders and look forward to the day when Jefferson County is among the highest performing districts in the state,” - Jefferson Somerset Administrative Staff.