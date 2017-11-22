“The Gray Outdoors”

Gabriel Gray talks conservation, education and the love of the great outdoors

Lynette Veit

ECB Publishing, Inc.

It was love of the great outdoors that saved him academically, Gabriel gray told Kiwanis.

Growing up on his family's farm near Monticello, he counts himself fortunate to have been immersed in an outdoor life of hunting, fishing, horseback riding and other outdoor activities from an early age. At 12, he began competing in rodeos, and had to keep up his grades in school in order to do what he loved.

“It took me away (from here) and I got to explore the country,” he said of his career in professional rodeoing, beginning at age 17. For the next ten years, he competed all over the U.S., exploring state parks every chance he got and even working as a hunting guide in the mountains out west.

Hunting, fishing, boating or kayaking, his love of the outdoor life and appreciation for the health of the environment and its ecosystems grew. When he moved back to Florida, specifically the South Walton area of the panhandle in 2006, he added a love for stand-up paddle (SUP) boarding, and a love for paddle-boarding missions – trips on paddle boards into the wild freshwater rivers to teach groups of kids about their natural environment and share with them his passion for the conservation and health of our natural resources, particularly freshwater rivers.

He currently works as a firefighter and EMT in the South Walton Fire Department, as well as owning a SUP business himself, but his passion for conservation is as strong as ever, as is his desire to reach the younger generation.

The earth is like a body, and its rivers are like its blood, he told the audience. If one looks at a river map of the United States, it is amazing how many rivers there are and how much that vast, many-branched system resembles a network of veins and arteries in a human body. If the “blood” becomes inflected with toxic waste and pollution, the body that depends on that life blood becomes ill.

“We're over-using our water,” he said, resulting in “water wars” in various parts of the country. In the southeast, Atlanta is at the head of the main water basin that includes parts of Alabama, Georgia and North Florida, but it has a poor water use plan; farming and industry alongside the rivers flowing our way contribute pollutants through direct runoff or from holding ponds leaching into the groundwater. “To put it bluntly, (poop) runs downhill,” Gray said.

To give one literal example, he related an experience of working on a river in Arkansas where a nearby corporate hog farm was releasing massive amounts of E. coli into the river by spraying waste water onto fields. Although there was no direct runoff, the porous shale below the fields allowed the pollutants to trickle into the groundwater, and from there into the nearby river. Dye added to the wastewater showed up in the river, proving the connection. Poison the blood and the body gets sick; and the people depending on that body to feed them suffer the consequences.

At first glance, it would seem from looking at the river map of the states, that there is plenty of fresh water from so many rivers. However, looking at a chart of all the water on earth puts an entirely new perspective on the situation. Of all the water in or on the earth, 97 percent is saltwater. Three (3) percent is freshwater. Of that three percent that is fresh water, 68.7 percent is locked up in the polar ice caps and glaciers; 30.1 percent is groundwater; 0.3 percent is on the surface, and 0.9 percent is other forms of water such as atmospheric water and water contained in plants and animals.

Let's go back to that 0.3 percent of fresh surface water; 87 percent of it is contained in lakes, 11 percent in swamps and and only two (2) percent in rivers.

According to www.pacificwater.org, most of the fresh water we use in everyday life comes from that two percent of the surface water that is flowing in rivers. That's two percent of the 0.3 percent that is fresh surface water; fresh surface water that in turn, is only three percent of all the water on earth. Looking at it that way, it's suddenly crystal clear why clean rivers are vital to our health and well being.

In 2013, Gray and his wife Natalie started Fight to Save Our American Rivers (SOAR), to spread awareness for the waterways around us, get kids and adults involved in the great outdoors again and emphasize the importance of clean water on a national and eventually a global scale.

“What are we going to leave our youth when we’re gone?” he asked, emphasizing the need to educate children and teens to love and appreciate the outdoors and understand how it all connects to them.

One of the ways is the educational paddle boarding expeditions that grew from his paddle board business of giving lessons and offering paddle board eco-tours.

Spreading the word though social media is how he reaches his young audience to try to lure them away from their iPhones and other electronic entertainments into the great outdoors.

“How kids learn is by getting outdoors, seeing, learning, doing,” he said, relating the story of one of his paddle board expeditions that took the kids from the source of a river in a mountain lake to its destination, a trip that showcased the entire cycle of a river. He travels all over the country doing such expeditions and would love to do such a trip in Jefferson county on one of its beautiful rivers, as well as make Jefferson county a location for other outdoor youth programs such as Outward Bound. He is also working on a new project called “Native Waters,” with Monticello as one of the stops.

Additionally, parents can help by taking their kids outdoors. “We’re the inspiration for our kids and grandkids,” he said. “Take them outside, take them fishing, teach them things your father and grandfather knew. We have some of the most beautiful rivers in the Southeast, right here.” Communities can also step up with outdoor programs of their own for groups of five to ten kids.

For more information on The Gray Outdoors, (bio, blogs, photo galleries, projects) visit www.grayoutdoors.com/team/.