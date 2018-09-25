The Monticello Acting & Dance Co. Presents Smoke on the Mountain

By Connie Ray, Conceived by Alan Bailey

Musical Arrangements by Mike Craver and Mark Hardwick

Directed by Melanie Mays

September 28 - October 14, 2018

Fridays and Saturdays: Dinner at 7 p.m., Show at 8 p.m.

Sunday Matinees: September 30, October 7 at 2 p.m.

and October 14 at 12:30 p.m.

Back by popular demand! The Monticello Acting and Dance Company returns with a gospel, bluegrass musical that's fun for the whole family. You'll sing along and tap your toes to your favorite songs like “Church in the Wildwood,” “Angel Band,” “Taking a Flight” and more!

The year is 1938 in Mount Pleasant, North Carolina. Through song and testimony and some hilarious shenanigans, you meet the family and laugh and cry with them through their trials and tribulations. Love conquers all! Enjoy a wonderful evening with your family at MadCo's production of Smoke on the Mountain!

Tickets cost $12 to $47. For ticket reservations and information, visit monticellooperahouse.org or call (850) 997-4242.