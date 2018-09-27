The Monticello Community Prayer Breakfast gets off to a great start

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The Monticello Community Prayer Breakfast got off to a great start with a nice crowd of 70 in attendance at the First United Methodist Church fellowship hall, to take in a heartwarming talk from guest speaker Alex Sanchez, CEO of the Florida Bankers Association and a FOX Business News personality.

Sanchez attended with FBA’s Twana Carter. After thanking his longtime associate and friend Gary Wright, he spoke to the audience about his coming to America as a young boy and his love for America. He came to the United States from Cuba during President Kennedy's ‘Freedom Flight’, on September 3, 1962, and to this day he will tell everybody that he loves America and all America has done for him and his family. “America is the greatest nation in the world,” he proudly states. “There's more opportunity here than anywhere else.”

He was raised in the Bronx, in New York City, and entered into the military to thank America for accepting him. He went on to ask that everyone thank a military person whenever the opportunity shows itself.

In speaking of God and religion, Sanchez shared that “We walk by faith not by trust. Dependence is a sign of weakness in this world but, in His World of Faith, it's a sign of strength. My strength comes from Him. I'd rather live my life believing in Him and finding out later that it's not true than to live life not believing only to find out later that He does exist.”

The breakfast meal was prepared and served by the Methodist Men’s Ministry and was delicious according to all who were asked. The fellowship was again special for all attending.

The Community Prayer Breakfast, celebrating its 25th year, is held from 7 to 8 a.m. on the first Thursday of the month at a different location with a guest speaker and a program. All are welcome to come and bring a guest. For more information contact Coordinator Gary Wright at (850) 997-5705 or (850) 933-5567.

The October 4 meeting will be held at the First Baptist Church Monticello, in the fellowship hall, beginning at 7 a.m.