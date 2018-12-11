The Ninth Reindeer

“Rudolf, the Red-Nosed Reindeer” was first introduced as an advertising gimmick. 79 years ago, Montgomery Ward gave copies of the poem, “Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer”, to customers for their children. It was so popular that the store gave away more than six million copies over the years. Rudolph, a late addition to the Santa Claus story, has become more famous and loved more than Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, and Blitzen.

Almost everyone is familiar with the story of this misfit reindeer who had a very shiny nose, and all of the other reindeer used to laugh and call him names. They wouldn’t let poor Rudolf play in any reindeer games. Then one foggy Christmas night, Santa came to say, “Rudolf, with your nose so bright, won’t you guide my sleigh tonight?” The rest, as they say, is history.

In 1946, Montgomery Ward transferred the copyright of the poem back to Robert May, who worked for the department store when he wrote it in 1939. May, who had a sick wife and six children to put through school, sold the rights to a children’s book publisher within a month. The book sold more than 100,000 copies.

In 1949, Johnny Marks, a friend of May’s, wrote a 113 word song based on the poem. Again, Rudolf was a misfit. Nobody was interested in recording it. When it was pitched to cowboy actor Gene Autry who turned it down politely, but firmly. Finally, Autry’s wife talked him into recording it.

Autry said he would record Rudolph only as the B-side on what he thought would be a hit Christmas song titled, “If It Doesn’t Snow on Christmas.” Just the opposite. “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” was introduced by Autry at a Madison Square Garden concert in September 1949. By Christmas, record sales were near 2 million. Few, if any, remember the A-side song.

This last week, my wife and I watched the Rudolf the Red-Nosed Christmas stop motion animated special which has aired every year since 1964 on CBS. Rudolf and Hermy, the misfit elf who wants to be a dentist, discover the island of misfit toys. At the end, all of the misfits find they not only have value, but are loved and have a place in the world.

That’s why you’re reading about Rudolf today. Christmas is a time for celebrating misfits because Christ became a misfit in our behalf. He who lived in glory gave it all up to become a tiny babe and come to earth. That babe became our Savior.

God became human because He loved each of us so much that He wanted us all to experience a love relationship with Him. Especially those who feel misfit.

Remember the words of the angel who came to the shepherds (also considered by many to be misfits!): “Do not be afraid! For behold, I bring you good news of great joy that will be for all people: Today in the City of David a Savior has been born to you. He is Christ the Lord.” (Luke 2:10-11)

Thanks be to God for His wonderful gift!

