The Power of Consensus

In my time of attending County Commission meetings, a few things have packed the room, such as the proposed taxpayer-funded sports complex, road paving, and now the routing of power lines through our county- which will provide zero benefit to our county in the event of a natural disaster. That point alone should place the burden of the route upon the electric utility (Next Era) asking to come through our county.

As he did with the sports complex, Commissioner Walker has acted in the best interest of the county. He proposed a non-intrusive route to be determined using input from those along the route. In this example, we see that government which governs closest to home governs best. Unlike traffic issues, this is not a statewide issue. My suggestion is for the commission to hold a workshop seeking input / consensus from citizens, and to then draft a resolution offering this route as opposed to just saying no. There is a truism that water and electricity seek the path of least resistance, and that is certainly the case here. Jefferson County should offer this path and make it clear it is the least resistance- others will involve a lot of litigation that could well exceed the cost of properly routing the lines.

Paul Henry