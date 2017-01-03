The Pulpit

Seek and Find

An epiphany is a moment of sudden intuitive understanding, a flash of insight. Many times it’s associated with an appearance or manifestation of God. The wise men had their star, but God has many ways of manifesting Himself to us.

Even in the darkest times, God is at work putting together something much bigger than we can necessarily see at the moment. Even now, God is putting something together in each of our lives. He has plans for us.

Some time ago, a group of kids invited me to a game of hide-and-seek.

Guess who got to be "it"?

I closed my eyes and began to count: “one thousand one, one thousand two, one thousand three.” All during this time I could hear them running all around trying to find a special place to hide.

One thousand eight, one thousand nine. “What was I supposed to count to?” The answer came back, “Ten!” One thousand ten. “Ready or not, here I come!” I knew where one was hiding because he answered me.

Before I could open my eyes, I heard the closet door slam shut, so I knew where another was hiding. Immediately, the desk in the front office began to giggle unlike I’d ever heard that desk giggle before.

Looking around, what to my wandering eyes should appear, but two well used tennis shoes sticking out from under the desk; with feet attached. They were thrilled as I walked directly over to them and played at chasing them.

Some might have thought they’d have found better hiding places, but I’ve realized something over the years: there is fun in hiding, but the real fun is in finding and being found, discovering, and being discovered.

My epiphany in all this: The same is true for us in our spiritual life. God cares enough about us to offer us the gift of grace and love, but doesn't force this gift on us. But He sends signs for us to follow and to help catch our attention and direct our steps.

And the signs are there for us to follow, whether it's the Bethlehem Star or the open invitation of friends and colleagues.

The Christ child was God's way of sticking His feet from under the desk of life and proclaiming for all the world to hear: “Here I am, come and get me! Will you, can you seek? Will you, can you find?” The real joy comes in the finding.

“You will seek me and find me when you seek me with all your heart,” says God.

Seek Him with all your heart, and your epiphany will happen. It is what all wise men and wise women do these days.