I still cannot help but to carry the torch inside of me.

The torch of liberty. The torch of justice and the true American way of life.

The torch that speaks of wise moderation and yet condemns any tyrannical absolutism from either side of the aisle.

The torch that lights the way toward common sense and security and not outright confiscation of property , nor oppression of spoken word.

The torch that defends not only this flag , but the constitution and the rightful citizens of this great nation. Regardless of ethnic makeup or gender or religious belief.

That is why this new age of polarizing extremist values sickens me.

I can only hope there are more like me. And one fine day the true tree of liberty and strength our American forefathers planted will once again grow and be refreshed with life giving waters of true wisdom and tolerance. Not the blood of true patriots and tyrants.

Kevin Avera