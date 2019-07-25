The unopposed win the race

Lazaro Aleman

ECB Publishing, Inc.

If you were thinking of voting in the city's primary or general elections on Aug. 27 and Nov. 5, respectively, “fuhgeddaboudit” as they say in Brooklyn. Translation: Forget-about-it.

That's because the city elections effectively ended last month, without a single vote being cast. Indeed, the affair was so low key, it went right under the radar of most voters.

Hence, here's the results of the unopposed races: City Clerk Emily Anderson, Police Chief Fred Mosley and City Council members Troy Avera, Julie Conley and John Jones were effectively reelected at the close of business on Friday, June 21.

How can that be? It happened because no one other than the cited incumbents qualified during the June 17-21 qualification period, assuring automatic wins to the five.

Which means that come January, Anderson will begin serving her fifth term, Mosley his fourth, Avera and Conley each their second and Jones his fourth.

Noteworthy, Conley served an earlier term on the council, from 2004 to 2008, and she also served two years of her immediate predecessor's term. And Jones served two previous terms on the council, from 1996 to 2004, before being elected again in 2008.