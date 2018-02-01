Theodore Mack, Jr.

Theodore Roosevelt "Cutter" Mack, Jr., 53, passed on Tuesday, January 23, 2018. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 3 at Bethpage M.B. Church, with military honors burial in Oakfield Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday, February 2 at Tillman of Monticello 850-942-1950. He was a U.S. Army veteran and member of Casa Bianca M.B. Church. Cherishing loving memories are his devoted wife, Jacqueline Bright Mack; daughters, Ciara Mack and Tamyka Washington (Jay); nine grandchildren; loving parents, Theodore and Oleather Robinson Mack; siblings, Melissa (Dale) Howard, Norman (Indy) and Kelon Mack and Travis (Kesha) Mitchell; and a host of aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.

