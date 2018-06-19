There is some hope for a few of our Millennials

One of today’s teenagers is a tomorrow’s world leader. Think how scary that is … at times with all the headlines regarding safe places, damaging private property because one does not agree with them, crying, and yelling at the sky.

Several weeks ago, there was a 15-year-old boy openly crying with big ol’ tears in his eyes, why? Because his Pop, (Grandfather), would not let him play with his phone.

Well, meet Katelyn, the daughter of April and Andrew. As I write this, Katelyn is a 14-year-old young lady. However, she was quick to tell me that by the time I finish writing this, “I will be 15.” I’ve known Katelyn since she was 12-years-old. This past weekend Katelyn was invited to a political rally held by Gaetz and DeSantis, a United States Representative now running for Governor of Florida. Gaetz is a congressman from West Florida.

Now a short history of Katelyn. She has been an NRA registered CCW trainer since the age of 13 and she wanted to know how both DeSantis and Gaetz would vote towards gun control. The young lady works for her Mom and Dad and from what I’ve seen of her in action, she is most likely “Top Sales Lady.” Her Mom and Dad own AA Tactical located in Crestview, Fl. and many of us in the firearm business think the world of them. Printed on the side of their business truck there is a note that reads, “Working wife by day Army wife by night.” How great is that?

Katelyn says, “I got involved in politics by going to our local republican club meetings and some city hall meetings. I enjoy going to candidate forums and listening to how they want to help our community. I like knowing what is going on in our city, county, and state. Being able to meet people who help form our government is quite exciting. It could be that quite possibly I may go into politics at some time in my future. I have been a CCW instructor since the age of 13 (the youngest you are allowed to be) and I have taught 40 classes of 20 people since becoming an instructor.”

“When I asked DeSantis what his thoughts were on the second amendment he said he was ALL for it,” Katelyn added.

George Pouliotte

