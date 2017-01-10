Theresa “Reesie” Murphy

Theresa R. Murphy, age 53, passed away Thursday, January 5, 2017 in Tallahassee, Florida. She was a lifelong resident of Jefferson County.

Funeral services were held Monday, January 9, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Beggs Funeral Home, Monticello Chapel, 485 East Dogwood St. Monticello, Florida. Interment followed the service at the Elizabeth Cemetery in Monticello. Family received friends from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. one hour prior to the service, at Beggs Funeral Home.

Reesie enjoyed gardening, bird watching, doing crafts and shopping. She worked as an Accountant for the State of Florida and attended church at First Baptist Church of Lloyd.

She is survived by her husband Harold C. Murphy, Jr; her 3 daughters, Dana Putnal of Carrabelle, Christy Murphy of Defuniak Springs, and Kasie Smith (Jeremy) of Tallahassee; 2 brothers and 3 sisters; 4 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.

