Thomas A. Pertierra, 68, passed away on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019.

Tom and his devoted wife of 46 years, Betsy, moved to Greenville, FL, from Orlando in 1999.

Tom was a successful business owner representing Garrett Metal Detectors Security Division for over 30 years.

He co-founded the National Association of Police Equipment Distributors, serving as the Administrative Director.

Tom was a dedicated avocational archaeologist. He founded SEPAS, a support organization for archaeological investigations such as the local Aucilla Research Institute and produced several archaeological conferences.

Tom and Betsy shared a love for animals and the outdoors.

Together they built a small ranch for their dogs, cats and horses, many of which were rescues.

Tom was predeceased in death by his loving mother, Jeanne Shuman Pertierra and is survived by his father, Henry A. Pertierra of Tallahassee, FL.

