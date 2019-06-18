Thomas Butler Walker, Sr., passed away on June 6, 2019, in the house where he was born in Jefferson County. He was 93 years old.

Butler was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Emily Chancy Walker; his parents, Thomas Hushel Walker and Caddie Grantham Walker, plus 16 brothers and sisters. He is survived by his two sons: T.B. Walker, Jr. (Renee) and John F. Walker (Jill) and nine grandchildren: Thomas Walker III (Christell), J.R. Walker (Nicole), Jennifer Pavlik (Ryan), Fran Surles (J.T.), Suzanne Assad (Josh), Jake Walker (Dana Jane), Steven Trest, Clay Trest and Anna Lee Trest. He has nine great-grandchildren.

Born on February 14, 1926, he was a lifetime cattleman and farmer. He served in the army in WWII. He also served as a Jefferson County Commissioner for 39 years and on various boards for many years, including FMB Bank and Farm Credit. He worshiped at the Wacissa United Methodist Church.

Services were held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 10, at the Wacissa United Methodist Church, with a visitation held before at 10 a.m. and interment held after, at the Hush Walker Cemetery on his farm. Rocky Bevis at Bevis Funeral Home made the arrangements.

For those who wish, donations can be made in his honor to Wacissa United Methodist Church or the Big Bend Hospice.

