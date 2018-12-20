Mr. Thomas Lee Folsom, Jr., 78, of Monticello, FL passed away Sunday, December 16, 2018 with his family by his side, at Margaret Z. Dozier House at Big Bend Hospice in Tallahassee, FL. Tom suffered a three year battle with Parkinson’s Disease/Lewy Body Dementia. Born in the Folsom family home of Monticello in 1940, he was the son of the late Thomas Lee Folsom and Thelma Hart Folsom and the brother of his late sister, Patricia (Patsy) Folsom.

Tom had been a member of the First United Methodist Church of Monticello where he and his wife attended with their four children for many years. He leaves behind his cherished wife of 53 years, Jean Knowles Folsom; his older sister; his beloved children (4) and grandchildren (9).

Tom graduated from Jefferson County High School in 1958, then went on to join the U.S. Navy in 1960 and served honorably for four years. In 1964, he became the first student to enroll in the North Florida Junior College of Madison, where he received his AA degree. Tom first began working in the insurance industry in 1966, for Northwestern Mutual in Tallahassee, and continued there for fifteen years. During this time, he served as president of the Capital City Kiwanis Club and a member of the Northwestern Mutual Million Dollar Roundtable. Tom worked as an entrepreneur most of his adult life and eventually began his own successful company, Florida Insurance Consultants. He enjoyed spending quality time with his family. Tom was very active with the Aucilla Christian Academy Booster Club, including serving as President. He and Jean enjoyed traveling throughout the United States in their motor coach, creating great memories for eight years once they reached retirement.

Tom is survived by his wife, Jean Knowles Folsom, his sister, Jeanette Hager, of Greenville, SC; his four children: Jeanna Renee Mincy of Pensacola, FL, Kimberly Folsom-Kuster (Bob), of Arlington, VA, Tamara Folsom Smith (Chris), of Tallahassee, FL, and Thomas Lee Folsom, III (Amy), also of Tallahassee. He has nine grandchildren, all of whom he was most proud, Courteney Benjamin (Amos), Lindsey Mincy, Kaley Mincy, Caden Folsom, Abbie Smith, Christy Smith, Brett Folsom, Emory Folsom, and Robbie Kuster.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 21, at the Bevis Funeral Home Chapel, located at 200 John Knox Road. Visitation with the family will be held for an hour following the service. A private family graveside service will follow at the Tallahassee National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd., Tallahassee, Florida 32308.

Kelly Barber of Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the Folsom family with their arrangements.

