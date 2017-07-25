Three arrested for drugs

Lazaro Aleman

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Three Florida men traveling through Jefferson County recently ended up in jail when a traffic stop revealed drugs in their vehicle.

The three arrested were 22-year-old Norman Cason, of Jacksonville; 21-year-old Tyrell Lewis Kelly, also of Jacksonville; and 29-year-old Tommie Lee Kelly, of Tallahassee.

The three men were passengers in a vehicle that failed to move over a lane when passing two emergency vehicles that were stopped by the side of the road with their emergency lights flashing -- two deputies’ vehicles at that.

Florida law requires that motorists move over a lane when passing a stopped emergency vehicle, or if it’s impossible to move over, the passing car must slow down.

When the deputy stopped the vehicle, the officer immediately smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle’s interior and observed a plastic bag with marijuana residue lying on one of the passengers’ lap, according to the arrest report.

The report states that the resulting search of the vehicle produced a Wal-Mart bag containing four grams of what appeared to be a moist, concrete mortar; another clear plastic bag containing four grams of a white powder substance; and a third clear plastic bag containing 26 grams of oxicodone pills. Found in the trunk of the vehicle were 754 grams of a crystal-like substance.

The concrete-like substance tested positive for heroin, the white powder for cocaine, and the crystal-like substance for methamphetamine.

Cason, Tommie Lee Kelly and Tyrell Lewis Kelly were each charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, oxycodone; trafficking in heroin; trafficking in methamphetamine; and possession/sale of controlled substance, cocaine.

Tyrell Kelly was additionally charged with trafficking in LSD and possession of drug paraphernalia/equipment.