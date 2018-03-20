Three Arrested, One Wanted

Attempted Murder, Home Invasion

Ashley Hunter,

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Three Jefferson County teens have been arrested, and one suspect remains at large following a Tallahassee home invasion which ended in two victims being shot.

Angelica Colson, 19, De'Aundre Parker, 19, and an unnamed juvenile were arrested on Saturday, March 10, on charges of robbery/home invasion and attempted murder by the Leon County Sheriff's Office. Another suspect, Keldrick Green, 21, has evaded arrest.

On Tuesday, March 6, the Tallahassee Police Department (TPD) was called to a Tallahassee apartment complex about a shooting. When the TPD arrived on scene, TPD learned that the two female victims were in route to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

After speaking with the victims, police officers learned that the two women were smoking marijuana in their apartment when three masked individuals entered the home, brandishing guns and announcing that the home occupants were being robbed. The two victims were told to hand over their valuables, including jewelry, money, marijuana, electronics and their cellphones. After gathering the items, the suspects began to leave when one turned and shot into the apartment, injuring the two women.

Using geo-locating technology, investigators tracked the stolen phones to an apartment complex in Monticello, where investigators were able to make contact with Angelica Colson. After turning over one of the victim's phones, Colson invoked her rights under the Fifth Amendment.

After seizing Colson's personal phone as part of the investigation, officers learned that Colson had been in contact with a drug dealer to purchase marijuana, and had been provided the address of the apartment where the home invasion took place.

A witness came forward and identified Parker, and it was later revealed by arrest records that the witness was regularly in connection with Parker and Colson.

After speaking with other witnesses, it was revealed that Colson had asked one of the witnesses to babysit her infant, saying that she was going to “hit a lick” (a phrase meaning to 'get money quickly' and is commonly used when someone intends to commit a robbery). Other witnesses told officers that Colson had informed them that she and Parker and two other people (now identified as the juvenile and Keldrick Green) were going to travel to Tallahassee to commit the crime and that Colson came to them the next day asking them to provide her with a false alibi.

On March 8, two days after the crime, Colson came to one of the witnesses, trying to give them a puppy as a bribe to convince them to lie for her. Colson also told that witness that her group had stolen cellphones, the puppy and a pound of cannabis.

When officers confronted Parker, he told them that he, Colson and two others had split the stolen marijuana and that they had told Colson to get rid of the cellphones and stolen property in her car.

Based on the information gathering during the investigation, arrest warrants were issued and on Friday, March 9, Colson, Parker and the juvenile were taken into custody by the Leon County Sheriff's Office on a $50,000 bond.

Keldrick Green, of Monticello, remains at large with a warrant for his arrest regarding the March 6 crime as well as outstanding warrants. An award has been issued for information that leads to Green's arrest. Those with tips are directed to contact Big Bend CrimeStoppers at (850) 574-8477.