Three arrested in relation to burglaries

Story Courtesy of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

In January of this year, an investigating began concerning a string of thefts and burglaries that were occurring in the north east part of the county.

While working the cases, deputies from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) gathered information from victims and witnesses of possible suspects and obtained a possible vehicle description. Investigators from the JCSO diligently began working on the cases and following up on new ones as they would come in.

Through the gathered intelligence collected during the investigation and with the assistance of investigators with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, three suspects were identified.

As the investigation continued, investigators were able to recover some of the stolen property and gather enough information and evidence to obtain warrants for some initial arrests related to this string of thefts and burglaries.

On Wednesday, March 7, three arrests were made and a search warrant was executed in Jefferson County in relation to the thefts; David Whyte, Brandon Whyte and Andre Riggins were all arrested on outstanding warrants out of Madison County for Dealing in Stolen Property.

All three subjects were processed in the Jefferson County Jail and then, later transported to Madison County Jail.

On Thursday, March 8, local warrants were obtained on all three subjects for an assortment of charges.

At this time the investigation is still ongoing with the potential for further charges along with the possibility of future arrests in relation to the cases.