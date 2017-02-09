Three local women attend Trump inauguration

Lazaro Aleman

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Nearly two weeks after President Donald Trump’s inauguration, three local women who attended the ceremony in Washington, D.C., were still on a high from what they were calling a-once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Susan Morgan, her 16-year-old daughter Abigail (a junior at Aucilla Christian Academy) and Monica Roberts dropped by the Monticello News office on Thursday morning, Feb. 2, to talk about the inauguration and how their trip to the nation’s capital had come about.

The three described the event as extremely positive and inspiriting, constituting an experience that they said they would cherish their lifetimes. And for Abigail, who serves on the ACA student government, it also has her contemplating a possible political career.

“It was a really cool,” Abigail said.

The three related how they got revved up for the election when they attended Trump’s Tallahassee rally in late October.

“It was a very positive experience,” Monica said. “We decided then and there that if he got elected, we would go to the inauguration.”

Representative Halsey Beshears was their ticket.

“We weren’t sure if Halsey could help us,” Susan said. “But then Congressman Neil Dunn got elected and Halsey had an inside line to tickets.”

Two weeks before the inauguration, Dunn’s office called and informed them that they all three had tickets. Which was quite remarkable, given that Dunn had a total of 190 tickets and his office received 18, 000 requests, Susan said.

“Halsey really wanted someone from his district to attend,” she said.

The three flew to Washington on the Wednesday before the Friday, Jan. 20, inauguration, and they stayed at a hotel in the city, a treat especially for Monica, who had never been to the nation’s capital previously.

On inauguration day, the three were up by 5 a.m. and passed the security gates by 6:20 a.m., another noteworthy accomplishment.

“We talked to people who had been there since 3 a.m. waiting for the security gates to open,” Susan said.

Once in their places,

the three stood for five-plus hours until the ceremony and festivities were over. Their location, as it turned out, was about 20 feet behind the seating section, which gave them a pretty good view of the happenings, Susan said. “After we got there, thousands of more people came in behind us,” Monica added.

What struck Susan particularly about the event was the overall high level of patriotism on display. That and the many people from other countries there to celebrate the occasion, she said.

“I thought it was cool to meet people from other countries who were glad for our country,” Susan said. “The people chanting ‘USA’ gave me a sense of pride too. ”

For Monica, it was people’s willingness to stand for hours to witness the historic event.

“For the first time it was okay to love our county and put it first,” she said. “Just being there and seeing all those people so excited for our nation was exciting. Also, to see all the youths who were there; that was inspiring. I don’t remember anything like that since Ronald Reagan. That struck me, to see kids interested in politics, it gave me hope for this nation.”

Abigail was one of those youths inspired by Trump’s speech and the chants of “USA”, which she said she found encouraging. It made her want to major in political science and be part of the process, she said.

So much so that when she returned home, she ordered a book on the political process, her mother said. And best of all, Susan added, Abigail paid for the book with her own money, which showed a level of true conviction. Susan admits that she was a little apprehensive going into the trip, not knowing what to expect. But once there, she said, the experience proved positive and powerful, if not empowering. The three said that although they heard about protests, they personally didn’t encounter any protesters. Besides, the security was super tight. Abigail said.

As part of the trip, the three got to visit Arlington Cemetery and they also got a tour of the Pentagon, compliments of Ben Ervin, a former Monticello resident who now works for the Department of Defense.

Coolest of all, Susan said, they had the inauguration invitations, treasured pieces of memorabilia that they planned to put in shadow boxes for safekeeping.