Tiger Prom Night: Viva Las Vegas

Lynette Norris

ECB Publishing, Inc.

As the sun was going down Saturday evening, May 6, MOH Executive Director Javier Betancourt was busy putting the final touches on the Las Vegas-themed prom for Jefferson County Middle High School, arranging rope lights beneath gauzy material on top of the piano and several tables around the room for a soft glow. On the floor was a sea of red, white and black balloons. One of the earliest arrivals was Errin Mays, one of the chaperones for the evening, to help with the final details of transforming the downstairs of the Opera House into a glitzy Las Vegas venue.

Finally, the kids began arriving, standing outside with friends for the first few minutes, taking selfies, taking pictures of each other and talking about a little bit of everything before trickling inside for Prom Night 2017, one of the ways in which they will mark the ending of the 2016-2017 school year, celebrating with friends, especially the seniors heading into graduation in a few days.