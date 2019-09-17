Tigers defeated by Pirates

Rick Patrick

ECB Publishing, Inc.

It was another tough weekend for the Jefferson Somerset Tigers as they went on the road on Friday, Sept. 13, to face the Pirates of Sneads High School. The Pirates took advantage of three Tiger interceptions and utilized a strong rushing attack to sink the Tigers, 34-18.

The scoring began early in the contest when the Pirates rushed into the end-zone from two yards out on a play that was set up by a 33-yard rushing play. The Pirates then intercepted a Tiger pass and returned the ball deep into Tigers' territory. The Pirates' quarterback punched the ball over the goal line from three yards out and the score was 13-0, in favor of the Pirates. The Tigers managed to get on the scoreboard in the second quarter. The Tigers responded with another touchdown of their own and the score was 20-6 at the half-way point of the game.

The Pirates scored 14 unanswered points in the third period. The Tigers attempted a comeback in the final period, scoring 12 points, but it was not enough to overcome the Pirates.

The Tigers had 327 total yards on offense with 294 yards passing and 33 yards on the grounds. The three turnovers (two interceptions and one fumble) proved costly for the Tigers. The Tigers were also held to a 2-7 third-down conversion rate for the contest.

The Tigers, now 1-3, will go on the road to face the Hornets of Hawthorne High School on Friday, Sept. 20. The Hornets have a 2-1 record and are coming off a 14-6 win over Evangelical Christian School, from Ft. Myers, Fla.

Hawthorne High School is located at 21403 SE 69th Ave., in Hawthorne, Fla. Kick-off is set for 7:30 p.m.