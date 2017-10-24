Tigers defeated by Eagles

On Friday, Oct. 20, the Jefferson Somerset Tigers took on the North Florida Christian School (NFCS) Eagles at home. When the final whistle sounded, the Eagles had topped the Tigers with a 48-20 final score. On Friday, Oct. 20, the Jefferson Somerset Tigers took on the North Florida Christian School (NFCS) Eagles at home. When the final whistle sounded, the Eagles had topped the Tigers with a 48-20 final score. By the end of the first quarter, the Eagles had built a 14-8 lead and never gave that lead up. By halftime, the score was 34-20. The Eagles held the Tigers scoreless throughout the second half, while adding 14 more points in the third quarter. Neither team scored in the final period and the score remained 48-20. The Tigers only managed to accumulate 34 yards on the ground. Jayshaun Francis went 10 for 21 passing for 212 yards and two touchdowns while throwing three interceptions for the Tigers. Da'shon Davis was Francis' favorite target. Davis had five catches for 102 yards and two touchdowns. Le'vontae Camiel was named the overall Player of the Game for the Tigers. Alondre Smith was the Defensive Player of the Game. Da'shon Davis is the Offensive Player of the Game. Gekobe Smith was the Special Teams' Player of the Game. Next for the Tigers will be an away game against Somerset Academy Silver Palms in Miami. Silver Palms has a record of 1-5 and are coming off a 50-0 loss at the hands of Everglades Prep Academy. The game is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 27 at 7:30 p.m. Somerset Academy Silver Palms is located at 23255 SW 115th Ave., in Miami.

