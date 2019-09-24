Tigers stung by Hornets

Rick Patrick

ECB Publishing, Inc.

It was not an easy trip for the Jefferson Somerset Academy Tigers on Friday, Sept. 20, as they traveled to Hawthorne High School for a game with the Hawthorne Hornets. Turnovers, including a pic-six interception returned for a touchdown, continued to plague the Tigers as their season record fell to 1-4.

The Tigers were defeated by a final score of 37-24.

The game was close at the end of the first period, with Hawthorne holding a slim, 14-12 edge. Then in the second quarter, the Hornets scored 17 unanswered points in the second quarter to take a 31-12 lead into halftime. The Tigers managed to chip away at the Hornets lead in the second half, but the Hornets' lead proved to be insurmountable for the Tigers.

Next up for the Tigers will be a contest with the Baby Rattlers of FAMU High, in Tallahassee. The Baby Rattlers have a record of 1-4 this season and are coming off a 17-6 defeat at the hands of the Taylor County High School Bulldogs, from Perry, Fla. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. FAMU High is located at 400 W. Orange Ave., in Tallahassee, Fla.