Tigers basketball team continues to fight

Rick Patrick

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Despite losing some hard fought contests, the Jefferson County Middle/High School (JCMHS) Tigers varsity basketball team continues to struggle through this year's season.

On Tuesday, Jan. 3, the Tigers were at home against North Florida Christian School from Tallahassee. The Tigers lost a close game with a final score of 68-63. Jayshawn Francis had a double-double, scoring 29 points and grabbing 11 rebounds in the contest. Damarius Alexander scored 16 points, and Jacquez Hughes added 12 points to the Tigers' effort.

On Wednesday, Jan. 4, the Tigers faced the number one team in Class 1A, the Madison County High School Cowboys at home. The Tigers came up short in this contest 77-34. The leading scorer for the Tigers was Francis with 12 points, Jah'Michael Troutman added seven points for the Tigers.

On Friday, Jan. 6, the Tigers continued their home stretch, facing district foe Lafayette County. Again, the Tigers came up short. The final score was 59-45. Francis again led the Tigers in scoring with 21 points and eight rebounds. Alexander scored eight points for the Tigers.

On Tuesday, Jan. 10, the Tigers were again at home, this time facing the Trojans of Hamilton High. This game ended in another tough loss for the Tigers. The final score of this contest was 74-44. Francis scored 16 points while Hughes added 10 points to the Tigers' total.

On Thursday, Jan. 12 the Jefferson County Middle/High School Tigers went on the road to face the Madison County High School (MCHS) Cowboys. The game turned out to be a tough match for the young Tigers team. When the final buzzer sounded, the Tigers were on the short end of a 100-31 final score.

Jah'Michael Troutman was leading scorer for the Tigers. Troutman scored 17 points and snatched 5 rebounds in the Tigers' effort. Damarius Alexander sank two three point shots to add six points to the Tigers' total.