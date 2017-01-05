Tigers suffer tough losses

Rick Patrick

On Tuesday, Dec. 20, the Jefferson County Middle/High School (JCMHS) Tigers suffered another loss at the hands of West Gadsden High School. The final score was 82-38. The top scorer for the Tigers was Jayshawn Francis, who scored 15 points and had seven rebounds. That was followed by Jah'Michael Troutman and his nine points.

On Thursday and Friday, Dec. 22 and 23, the Tigers traveled to Quitman, Ga. to take part in the Brooks County Denise Monroe Invitational Tournament. In the first game, the Tigers faced P.K. Yonge School from Gainesville. By the game's end, the Tigers found themselves on the short end of a 72-15 final score. Francis led the Tigers in scoring that night with seven points, while grabbing six rebounds during the contest. On Friday, Dec. 23, the Tigers faced the tournament host Trojans of Brooks County High School. Despite a valiant effort, the Tigers fell again. This time with a final score of 78-67. Both Francis and Damarius Alexander each scored 27 points for the Tigers. Francis also had eight rebounds and six assists for the Tigers. Alexander scored all 27 of his points from the three point line.

The Tigers will face the Hornets of Lafayette County High in district action at home on Friday, Jan. 6. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.