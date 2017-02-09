Tigers take down Crossroads Academy 60-50

Rick Patrick

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The Jefferson County Middle/ High School (JCMHS) Tigers varsity basketball team got on the winning track on Tuesday, Jan. 17 when they hosted Crossroads Academy from Quincy. The game remained a closely fought contest until the ﬁnal period. At the end of the third period, the Tigers found themselves down 43 -41. That's when the Tigers put on the defensive pressure and got hot with scoring to Win the contest with a 60—50 ﬁnal score. With the Win, the Tigers brought their record to 2-14 for the season.

Three different Tigers scored in double digits for the contest. J ayshawn Francis had another great game, leading the Tigers in scoring with 26 points and 12 rebounds to chalk up another double—double.

Jah'Michael Troutman had 11 points on the evening. Tre Nealy added 10 points to the Tigers' victory.

The next home game for the Tigers will be on Thursday, Feb. 2. Tip-off for that game is set for 7 p.m.