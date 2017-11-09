Tigers are treated to fun in Miami

Submitted by Kathy Belcher

The Somerset Jefferson K-12 School football team and cheerleading squad made a visit to Miami last week to play sister-school Somerset Silver Palms. A pregame meal was shared by both teams in the spirit of sportsmanship and family. Thank you to Somerset Silver Palms Principal Kerri Ann Rodriguez for sponsoring the meal. It was an exciting game, hard fought and well played against a very tough Silver Palms squad. The Tigers eventually won the game 28-20.

That was just the beginning of the Tigers visit. The next morning the Tiger football team and cheerleaders were taken on a tour of Miami, visiting Coconut Grove, Coral Gables and South Beach. The trip was highlighted by a lunch at Casa Cuba, a Latin restaurant serving typical Cuban food. Thanks to Academica for sponsoring the lunch and giving the students an awesome cultural experience.

A big highlight of the evening was a trip to the American Airlines Arena to watch the three-time world champion Miami Heat battle the Boston Celtics. What a game! Thank you to Doral College for the sponsorship of this event.

In attendance with the students were Cory Oliver, principal of Somerset Jefferson, Douglas Rodriquez, president of Doral College and a Somerset team member, Marla Devitt with Academica, and Bernie Montero, president of Somerset Academy, Inc.

Somerset Academy is tracked to run on for Somerset Jefferson. With this school year, Somerset Jefferson K-12 Academy has been under the leadership of Somerset Academy Schools, a charter school organization. “Somerset Academy, Inc. promotes a culture that maximizes student achievement and fosters the development of accountable, 21st century learners in a safe and enriching environment.” The network of schools in Somerset is a great asset to the teachers and administration at Somerset Jefferson. To learn more about Somerset, please go here: www.somersetacademyschools.com.