Tigers win Senior Night game

Ashley Hunter, ECB Publishing, Inc.

Five seniors were honored on Tuesday, April 17, during a Senior Night for the graduating seniors on the Jefferson Somerset Flag Football team.

Seniors Tamia Kellogg, Kaniya Alexander, Kentyra McIntosh, Brittany Johnson and Jalecia Williams were escorted onto the football field by their family, where they were presented with a plaque in their honor and a bouquet of flowers.

Each senior was introduced to the game's audience during the senior night, as well as the special futures each senior planned to achieve following her graduation from Jefferson Somerset.

Kaniya Alexander was escorted by her mother, Carnisha Redding; her brother, Za'Korye Ware; her father, Kendrick Alexander; and her step-mother, Tangela Alexander. Kaniya will be going into the United States Air Force following her graduation.

Tamia Kellogg was escorted onto the field by her mother, Tish Miller, and will be attending FAMU after she graduates from Jefferson Somerset.

Kentyra McIntosh was escorted by her mother, Jenetha Mays, during the Tigers Senior Night. McIntosh plans to further her education and attend a college of her choosing after she graduates from high school.

Jalecia Williams was escorted during Senior Night by her mother, Thelma Powell; Williams aspires to attend college with the long-term goal of becoming a private investigator.

Brittany Johnson's sister, Shan Scott, and mother, Sabrina Johnson, escorted their senior during the Tigers Senior Night. Johnson is preparing to take the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB) test and join the United States Military following her graduation.

Following the Senior Night ceremony, the Jefferson Tigers buckled down and played a hard game against the visiting Wakulla War Eagles.

In a remarkable show of progress, the Tigers played hard on their home field, and conquered the War Eagles with a final winning score of 20-12.

The Senior Night game was also one of the school's Ball Like a Girl award games. Ball Like a Girl is an initiative geared to unite, enrich and uplift the young women on both teams. This includes awards being given to the players who are nominated by their respective coaches.

The Ball Like a Girl award winners for this game were Janiya Graham (offense, 176 yards rushing and two touchdowns) and Kaniya Alexander (defensive, 60 yards rushing, and one touchdown), for Jefferson, and Payton Fewell (offense) and Ariel Nix (defense), for Wakulla.

Special Impact player for the game were Jalecia Williams, who was been the most consistent player on defense all year. Williams sealed the win for Jefferson County during the Senior Night game after making a 4th quarter interception.

Another Special Impact player was 7th grader athlete Jemika McCray, who, Coach Harris cites, is a 'rising star on both sides of the ball'.

This has been the first year for a Jefferson County school to have an affiliated flag football team for the students, and despite some tough games and tough plays, the athletes on the teams have advanced, and will continue to advance. Hopefully this is the first of many Senior Night wins to come.