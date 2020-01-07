Tim Buchholtz, pastor of Transforming Life Church, is in need of your help

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Transforming Life Church Pastor Tim Buchholtz is currently battling a medical situation and is in need of your help.

Just five years ago, doctors found a cancerous tumor in Pastor Buchholtz's prostate. After much prayer, his family felt that a natural approach was the way to go. So, he changed his diet by removing meat, dairy, gluten and sugar from his life.

After a couple of years, Pastor Buchholtz was told by the doctors that his MRI could not find the tumor and his PSA numbers had come down. So, it was believed that he was healed.

Things were continuing along well until recently, when Pastor Buchholtz’s PSA numbers began to climb again, and a recent MRI showed the tumor was back, except this time it was dangerously close to the edge of the prostate and there was a risk that it could "jump" the boundary and metastasize.

“It was at this time, while we were praying and asking God what He wanted us to do,” shares Beverly Buchholtz, “that Tim felt drawn to an article in Charisma magazine by Steven Strang. The article spoke of a miraculous treatment for prostate cancer that the author had personally undergone that completely healed him.”

“Tim spoke to Steven Strang on the phone and he told Tim that for him it was an answer to his prayers and the method God had chosen to heal him. We prayed and believed it was Tim's answer as well,” adds Beverly Buchholtz.

The procedure Beverly Buchholtz speaks of is called HIFU. The Buchholtz's have already met with a doctor in Florida and have scheduled the procedure for Friday, Feb. 28.

High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) offers a less invasive, lower-risk method of eliminating prostate cancer, with fewer complications. Through HIFU treatments, physicians can target and treat small amounts of tissue, minimizing damage to nerves around the prostate responsible for preserving potency. HIFU is used to heat and destroy targeted tissue during an outpatient procedure. It is individually customized for each patient’s prostate cancer treatment.

The cost of this life-changing procedure is $25,000 and is not covered by insurance. This amount must be paid-in-full two weeks prior to the procedure date.

Pastor Tim and Beverly Buchholtz mention that any amount will be greatly appreciated. If you would like to help, send your tax-deductible donation to Transforming Ministries, P.O. Box 215, Lloyd, Fla. 32337.

“We thank you in advance for your giving. We thank you for your prayers and we thank you for your love!” Pastor Tim and Beverly Buchholtz.