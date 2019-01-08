Tim Sanders honored

Lazaro Aleman

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Tim Sanders, who served as clerk of court here for nearly a year during Clerk of Court Kirk Reams' absence, received due recognition last week for his service.

The Jefferson County Commission on Thursday evening, January 3, honored Sanders with a resolution, which Chairwoman Betsy Barfield presented. She complimented Sanders on a job well done and wished him a happy retirement. The commission, she said, had enjoyed working with him.

Sanders expressed a like sentiment. He called it an honor and privilege to serve at Courthouse Circle and thanked the commissioners, County Coordinator Parrish Barwick, County Attorney Buck Bird and the courthouse staff for their welcoming him.

“I enjoyed this special time in my life and wish you all the best,” Sanders said.

Sanders served here from Nov. 1, 2017, until Nov. 30, 2018, when Reams returned to the office.

Gov. Rick Scott appointed Sanders to the office after suspending Reams because of the latter's legal problems. Prior to the appointment, Sanders had been Madison County Clerk of Court for 24 years.

Sanders had been retired less than a year when the call came to serve in Jefferson County. At first reluctant to accept the job, as he was just getting acclimated to retirement, Sanders changed his mind after thinking about it and meeting with the local staff.

“I hope to do good for the people of Jefferson County,” Sanders said at the time. “We share a lot of knowledge and ideas across the river. It’s a privilege that I’m looking forward to.”