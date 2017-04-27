Tincy Mae Cook

April 20, 2017

Tincy Mae Cook, age 77, of Monticello, Florida passed away on Thursday April 20, 2017. She was born in Monticello, Florida, on January 26, 1940 to the late William Edward Sims and Elizabeth Canon Sims. She was a lifelong resident of Monticello Florida, Jefferson County.

Tincy is survived by her daughter Malinda McDaniels; her sister Dorothy Rayburn and her sister-in-law Mary Hatchell, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service was held at Beggs Funeral Home Monticello Chapel on Wednesday April 26, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made directly to family for funeral expenses.