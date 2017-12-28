‘Tis the season, at Monticello Woman’s Club

Lynette Veit

ECB Publishing, Inc.

'Tis the season to be jolly, so the December Woman's Club meeting was a fun, festive occasion, with silver bells and jingling earrings - and because it was an open meeting, they enjoyed having several guests among their number as well.

There was no official business on the agenda, this being the one time of year when the ladies decided to just have a little fun with the Ugly Holiday Sweater Contest, the Secret Santas, and the holiday auction. Still, there was a little community work going on - as with every meeting, there was the donation table for Refuge House, filled with items to make Christmas a little brighter for women who are fleeing from domestic violence situations.

Next month, the Club will be meeting January 9, with guest speaker Terry Merritt, creator of historically inspired art dolls and proprietor of “Lady With a Past.” To see some examples of Merritt's work, check out her blog at http://ladywithapast.blogspot.com/.