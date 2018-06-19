To the Class of 1968

Fifty years (50) went by in the blink of an eye.

You are my childhood friends and my heart’s memories.

All of you are an important part of my life and I didn’t really realize how much until our 50th reunion.

For all of you are memories in my heart which will never fade over time. Our bond for each other will always be.

For each of you I want to say Thank You and I Love You all. For me, one of the most important things in my life are my memories and that means each of you.

For all our aches and pains now, we were good for each other and we will always be a part of each others life.

Thanks, for those wonderful school days and my memories.

To our teachers, thanks for putting up with us.

Betsy Thompson Fortune

Class of 1968