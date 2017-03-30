Tobacco Free Jefferson Partnership kicks off “Tobacco is out of our league campaign”

Story submitted

The Tobacco Free Jefferson Partnership is combatting smokeless tobacco by kicking off a new campaign entitled, “Tobacco is Out of Our League.”

The kick-off event will be held at the Jefferson County Parks and Recreation on Saturday, April 8, 2017, from 9a.m. to 1p.m. during the annual jamboree. In addition to machine pitch, T-ball, girls’ softball, and baseball games, the jamboree will include a health fair, bounce house, and inflatable slide.

The Tobacco Free Jefferson Partnership will educate community members at the event with interactive educational booths providing information about the health hazards of smokeless tobacco products.

It is time to take tobacco out of baseball once and for all and set a good example for Jefferson County children and youth. The Tobacco Free Jefferson Partnership’s “Tobacco is Out of Our League Campaign” is a movement to decrease smokeless tobacco use in Jefferson County by advocating for a tobacco-free sports league.

Smokeless tobacco is not a safe alternative to smoking cigarettes, cigars or e-cigarettes and results in serious health consequences from using smokeless tobacco, including oral, esophageal and pancreatic cancers.

Come out and join the Tobacco Free Jefferson Partnership in supporting a tobacco-free sports league.

If you are interested in joining the Tobacco Free Jefferson Partnership, contact Chastity McCarthy at the Florida Department of Health in Jefferson County by calling (850) 342-0170, extension 2101, or by visiting the Tobacco Free Jefferson Partnership booth on Saturday, April 8, 2017.